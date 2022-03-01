PieDAO DEFI++ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,501.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $874,696.92 and $1,501.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00005903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06635553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,186.81 or 0.99936235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEFI++USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.