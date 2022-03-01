Icahn Enterprises L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of IEP opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.11 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
