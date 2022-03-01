Icahn Enterprises L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IEP opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

