ReapChain Price Tops $0.13 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. ReapChain has a total market cap of $26.97 million and $1.22 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003652 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,966,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

