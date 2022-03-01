Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $625.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $646.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $547.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.