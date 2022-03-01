Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 75.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 385,711 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE:IGT opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

