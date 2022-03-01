26,400 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1,234.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

