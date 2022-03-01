Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average of $274.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.67.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

