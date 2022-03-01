Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $270,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,248,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,208,790 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

