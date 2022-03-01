Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

