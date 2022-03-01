Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Decreases By 81.8%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.
Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $92.30 and a 52-week high of $171.90.
