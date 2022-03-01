Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Decreases By 81.8%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $92.30 and a 52-week high of $171.90.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

About Games Workshop Group (Get Rating)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.