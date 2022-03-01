Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,721,000 after buying an additional 298,738 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.