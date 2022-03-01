Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kirin stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Kirin has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Kirin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

