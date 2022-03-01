Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in February

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
