Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in February

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

Get Sodexo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.