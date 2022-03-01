NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $243.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average of $254.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.