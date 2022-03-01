Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROYMY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.30.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

