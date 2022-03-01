3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 3,756.3% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 3,756.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TGOPY stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
About 3i Group (Get Rating)
3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.
