BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 4,377.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 403.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($74.16) to €72.00 ($80.90) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

