Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 128,499 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,499 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $50,379,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.32) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.17.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

