Willis Investment Counsel Has $49.64 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 297.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

