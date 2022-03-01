Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 175.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 254.1%.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -226.21 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625,579 shares of company stock valued at $40,869,077 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.