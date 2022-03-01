C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,999 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $67,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.