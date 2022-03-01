ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 209,791 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,791 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $53,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 16.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $96.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

