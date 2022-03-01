Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 2,286 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Southern by 750.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,924,973 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SO stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

