Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 13,183 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

