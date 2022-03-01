Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,605 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $4,345,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,836 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $3,246,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $850.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

