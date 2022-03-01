Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $672.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.16 or 0.06656554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00255849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.04 or 0.00747046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00068988 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00397758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00202311 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

