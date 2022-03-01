Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

SFFYF opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. Signify has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

