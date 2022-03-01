ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.

ICLR stock opened at $238.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.23. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

