Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $9.85

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

NYSE:UTI opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.