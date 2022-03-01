Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $9.85

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
NYSE:UTI opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.
About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)
Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.
