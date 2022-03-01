Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Western Bank Issued By Cormark (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.79.

TSE:CWB opened at C$37.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$31.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

