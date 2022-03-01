TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) PT Lowered to $5.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

