Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $148.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.