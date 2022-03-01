Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 128,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 478,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

