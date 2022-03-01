Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 142,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,571,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

