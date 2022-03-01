Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,712 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 129,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

