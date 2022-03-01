Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 845 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Man Group plc bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 37,731 shares worth $2,457,029. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

