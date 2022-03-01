First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

FRME stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

