Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 32,500 shares valued at $3,332,975. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NSIT stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $82.95 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

