Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.91.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

