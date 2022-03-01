Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

