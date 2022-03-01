F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,370,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 1,565,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 161,356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 248,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

