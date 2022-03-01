F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
Shares of FNB opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,370,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 1,565,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 161,356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 248,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.
F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
