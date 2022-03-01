Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Bank of America has raised its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

