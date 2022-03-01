Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Announces Earnings Results

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. Luminar Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZR. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,560,000 after acquiring an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 151,199 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

