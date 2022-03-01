Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

