Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,723,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,168,000 after acquiring an additional 330,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.