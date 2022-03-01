Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.
WY opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,723,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,168,000 after acquiring an additional 330,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.
About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
