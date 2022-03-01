Piper Sandler Trims Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Target Price to $17.00

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

CTKB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 900,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,235 and have sold 60,000 shares valued at $859,000.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

