Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $37,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $873.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

