Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 153,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

