BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.22.

Shares of SQ opened at $127.50 on Monday. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Square will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

