-$0.07 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,332,000 after buying an additional 635,793 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 337,791 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.80 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $562.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

